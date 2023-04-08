Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.