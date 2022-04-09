 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 3:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

