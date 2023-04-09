Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
