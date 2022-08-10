The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
