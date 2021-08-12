Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling h…