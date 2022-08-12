Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.