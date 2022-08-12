The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degr…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Ca…