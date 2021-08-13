Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.