Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.