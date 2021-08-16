Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.