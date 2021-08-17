 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

