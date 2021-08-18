 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

