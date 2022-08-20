 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News