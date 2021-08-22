Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.