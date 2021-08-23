Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 101. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.