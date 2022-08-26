The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see s…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Part…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. E…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon…