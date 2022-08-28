Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degr…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. E…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.