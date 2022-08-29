Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. E…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degr…