Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.