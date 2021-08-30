Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
