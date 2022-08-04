The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
