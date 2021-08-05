 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

