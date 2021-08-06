Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carbondale: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds l…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale W…
This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks …