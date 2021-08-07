Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale W…
This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks …