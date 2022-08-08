Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and storms with a warm front in central Illinois Tuesday. Then searing hot temperatures for everyone before a cold front arrives Wednesday with a chance of severe storms. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain is once again expected in spots this morning thru the evening across Illinois. Isolated flooding is possible. Hour by hour timing and forecast rainfall here.
Very hot and humid across Illinois this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and in central Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards here.
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast …
The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.