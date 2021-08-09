Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.