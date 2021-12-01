 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News