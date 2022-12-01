Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.