The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
