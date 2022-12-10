 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

