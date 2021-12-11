Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from FRI 11:00 PM CST until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.