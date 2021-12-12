Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 42F. Winds…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low.…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degree…