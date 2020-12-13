Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.