Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.