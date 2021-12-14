 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News