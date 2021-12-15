Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
