Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.