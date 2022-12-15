 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

