Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CST.