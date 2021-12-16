Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 42F. Winds…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low.…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will…