Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.