The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.