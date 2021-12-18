 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News