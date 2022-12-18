Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.