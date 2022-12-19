 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Southern Illinoisan is partnering with First Southern Bank who are sponsoring 450 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News