Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.