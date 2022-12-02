Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
