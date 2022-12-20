The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degre…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The Carb…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will s…
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 deg…
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
This evening in Carbondale: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures…