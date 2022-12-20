 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

