Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.