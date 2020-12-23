 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News