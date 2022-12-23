It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. A 4-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
