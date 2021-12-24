Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.