It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
