Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

