 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News