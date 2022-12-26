 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

