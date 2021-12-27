Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Central and Southern Illinois today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 de…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.